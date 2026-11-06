Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Back to roots: Overseas Punjabis revive dairy farming in Punjab

Back to roots: Overseas Punjabis revive dairy farming in Punjab

The reason may be any — not much satisfaction with what they were doing overseas or need to be with the parents growing old here

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:20 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Back from Canada, Manmeet Singh Toor from Shahkot near Jalandhar said that for the past two years, his entire focus was on growing the dairy farming business. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

There seems to be a change in the mindset of people, who went abroad for better fortunes. Slowly, but several of them are returning to their roots here in Punjab. The reason may be any — not much satisfaction with what they were doing overseas or need to be with the parents growing old here. There are few others who feel that upbringing of kids should be done in a better way in Punjab.

Talking to The Tribune, Manmeet Singh Toor from Shahkot near Jalandhar said that for the past two years, his entire focus was on growing the dairy farming business, which is being taken care of by the younger brother.

“I went to Canada in 2016-17 and my son is a Canadian Citizen. But the last two years, I have been more into dairy farming in Punjab. I am a mechanical engineer and we, the brothers, have grown our dairy farming business from 100 animals to 250 animals presently. The animals give about 1,500 litres of milk each day, which increases during winters and I feel satisfied as I stay here for 6-8 months and remaining time in Canada but there too, the entire focus remains on growth in the dairy farming business with latest innovations and technology,” said Toor.

After spending over two decades in New Zealand, Lakhvir Singh Rajoana is back to the roots. “I have started dairy-farming and I have 12-15 animals. I wanted my both daughters to grow up in Punjab in a similar environment and my old parents needed me here. It is not a cake walk as the systems in New Zealand are totally different from here. We have to face hiccups with government departments, traffic woes, pollution, weather related issues etc. But I hope to settle well in the coming times,” said Rajoana.

Advertisement

Another person Manjinder Singh Buthari, from Buthari village near Rara Sahib, returned to Punjab in 2023 after realising that home is where the heart is. “After Covid, I realised I had returned to my roots. I had migrated to Australia in 2009 and came back in 2023 to start my dairy farming business. Now both my children are studying here. There were initial challenges, but we are coming out of those. I have got 30 plus animals, and the business is slowly growing,” said Buthari.

Dr Rajpal Singh, a progressive dairy farmer who is attached with GADVASU said that these were a few examples of how people were coming back and reviving traditional farming. “And they are getting good results. These people do share the stories that life overseas was also not as easy as it looks and if that kind of hard work is done here in our own fields, it will bear fruitful results,” said Dr Rajpal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts