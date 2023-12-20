Badminton Fateh XI win cricket title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 19

Badminton Fateh XI beat the United XI by seven wickets to emerge the cricket champions in the Sports Carnival of Lodhi Club.

In the final, batting first, United XI scored 171 runs in the allotted 12 overs in which the highest scorer was Shavinder Singh who made 68 runs off 27 balls. Badminton Fateh XI achieved the target after losing three wickets with two overs to spare.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Cricket