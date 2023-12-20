Badminton Fateh XI win cricket title

Ludhiana, December 19
Badminton Fateh XI beat the United XI by seven wickets to emerge the cricket champions in the Sports Carnival of Lodhi Club.
In the final, batting first, United XI scored 171 runs in the allotted 12 overs in which the highest scorer was Shavinder Singh who made 68 runs off 27 balls. Badminton Fateh XI achieved the target after losing three wickets with two overs to spare.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone