Bagga thanks people for historic support

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 11

Expressing gratitude to the voters of his constituency, Chaudhry Madan Lal Bagga said providing Vidhan Sabha facilities to the people of his constituency will be his focus. “I will focus on providing better health facilities, quality education and cheap electricity to the masses. People have witnessed change in Delhi for betterment, we have to bring that change here to repose their faith by providing them good governance”, he said.

He said earlier governments had clubbed everything with MC, which became too complicated and tedious but it will not be same now. “Have you ever seen Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating roads etc? No, he inaugurates model schools, hospitals. We have to focus on that model of development, transparent and hassle-free”, said Bagga.

Bagga said he has promised the mothers and sisters in the area to make the constituency drug-free.

Will focus on restoring Punjab’s lost glory: Ashok

Ashok Parashar (Pappi) from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has defeated Surinder Dawar of Congress and BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi with huge margins. He said during the canvassing, he realised how people had lost faith in these bigwigs as they had not done anything for them in the constituency. Himself a Congress leader for long, Prashar said Punjab has lost its glory and AAP will bring back it.

Talking to The Tribune, Prashar said in his constituency, about 50 young people had lost lives due to drugs. “I want that no precious life is lost because of drugs. Transparency, corruption free environment, redressal of common man’s issues will be the focus,” said Prashar.

Cong’s infighting led to loss

Surinder Dawar from Congress feels that party’s infighting was the major factor in this defeat. Starting from top to bottom, the party seemed divided due to which we paid the price. He said the second reason was the AAP wave. People just went and pressed the button in favour of AAP without knowing the credentials of the candidate.