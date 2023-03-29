Bahl joins as PPCB Chief Engineer

Ludhiana, March 28
Sandeep Bahl took over as Chief Environmental Engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Ludhiana, on Tuesday. PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig and member secretary GS Majithia were also present on the occasion.
After joining office, Bahl said a great responsibility of dealing with the environment-related problems of Ludhiana had been handed over to him by the state government. Ludhiana is known for its pollution-related issues and has been the epicentre of all the environment-related activities in the state.
Bahl further added that he would work towards making a vision document for the city which would cover all environment-related issues like water pollution, air pollution, hazardous waste management, e-waste management or plastic and battery waste disposal.
