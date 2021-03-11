Bailable warrants issued against Improvement Trust SE

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 30

Taking a serious note of non-appearance of Buta Ram, Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), despite attachment of his salary through orders issued on previous hearing, the Court of Harsimranjit Singh, Civil Judge (Senior Division), has issued bailable warrants against him for appearance in the court on the next date of hearing, on May 31.

“Buta Ram, Superintending Engineer, LIT, has not appeared despite attachment of his salary. Let he be summoned through bailable warrants in the sum of Rs 5,000 with one surety of like amount for date fixed,” ruled the court.

During hearing of the case pertaining to the contempt of court (COC) against top officials of the LIT, Municipal Corporation and GLADA for violating directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to leaving one sq m space around trees and not to cover their base with cement, paver blocks or interlocking tiles, the court recorded the presence of Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer Rahul Gagneja and ordered release of his salary forthwith.

The court, however, directed the civic body official to make necessary compliance of the orders of the NGT, failing which necessary action as per law will be taken against the MC, Ludhiana.

The petitioner, Kapil Arora, president of the Council of Engineers, who appeared in person, informed the Court that the Forest Department had already submitted a report regarding the removal of cement or tiles from the base of trees located within their jurisdiction, which was taken on record by the court.