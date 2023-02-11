Bains: Will continue fight against corrupt system

Ludhiana, February 10
After getting bail in the alleged rape and other cases, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former two-time MLA from Atam Nagar, Simarjeet Singh Bains came out of Barnala Jail on Friday. Bains was arrested in an alleged rape case in July 2022.
When Bains reached Ludhiana along with a cavalcade of vehicles from Barnala, he was welcomed by his supporters here. Meanwhile, Bains said he had full faith in the judicial system.
“All the cases registered against me were due to the political vendetta. The court granted me bail. I have full faith in the judicial system. I am innocent and hopeful to get justice from the court”, he said.
Bains also made verbal attacks on the AAP government in the state. He alleged that corruption is rampant in government offices despite tall claims made by the government.
Questioning where is the government, he said the ‘Bandhi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) are still languishing in jails even after completing their sentences. He said that no action had been taken against those responsible for sacrilege cases in the state. He also questioned over law and order situation in the state.
Bains further said that he would continue his fight against the corrupt system. “Along with the support of the people, all their issues will be raised and grievances will be redressed”, he said.
Bains said that he received a threat on his official page today but he will not be afraid of such threats. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation on Friday removed the unauthorised posters which were displayed by LIP workers to welcome Bains in the city.
