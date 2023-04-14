Baisakhi celebrated at BCM School

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road Basant City, celebrated Baisakhi with gusto. The school campus was decorated and a cultural festival held on the occasion. Principal JP Singh extended wishes to the students and staff members and said celebrating such festivals kept children connected to their culture.
Medical camp at PCTE
PCTE Group of Institutes organised a free medical camp sponsored by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the college premises. More than 250 persons from nearby villages, including students, faculty and staff members, availed of the facilities available at the medical camp.
Thinking exercise held at college
Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management conducted ‘Independent Thinking Exercise’ with the aim of enabling students to form opinions based on logic. The theme of the contest was “Is western culture overshadowing Indian culture?”. Vishawjeet Singh, Savleen Kaur and Sejal Sharma were adjudged the best independent thinkers.
Baisakhi festivities at CT University
Students of CT University celebrated Baisakhi with enthusiasm. The university authorities said the students observed the festival by highlighting a message of unity. The pupils were dressed in colourful clothes on the occasion.
DAV Public celbrates baisakhi
DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated Baisakhi on the school campus. Competitions such as poem-recitation, slogan-writing and card-making were organised. A documentary highlighting the historical significance of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was shown and tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in the massacre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...