Baisakhi celebrated at BCM School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM School, Pakhowal Road Basant City, celebrated Baisakhi with gusto. The school campus was decorated and a cultural festival held on the occasion. Principal JP Singh extended wishes to the students and staff members and said celebrating such festivals kept children connected to their culture.

Medical camp at PCTE

PCTE Group of Institutes organised a free medical camp sponsored by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the college premises. More than 250 persons from nearby villages, including students, faculty and staff members, availed of the facilities available at the medical camp.

Thinking exercise held at college

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management conducted ‘Independent Thinking Exercise’ with the aim of enabling students to form opinions based on logic. The theme of the contest was “Is western culture overshadowing Indian culture?”. Vishawjeet Singh, Savleen Kaur and Sejal Sharma were adjudged the best independent thinkers.

Baisakhi festivities at CT University

Students of CT University celebrated Baisakhi with enthusiasm. The university authorities said the students observed the festival by highlighting a message of unity. The pupils were dressed in colourful clothes on the occasion.

DAV Public celbrates baisakhi

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated Baisakhi on the school campus. Competitions such as poem-recitation, slogan-writing and card-making were organised. A documentary highlighting the historical significance of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was shown and tributes were paid to those who lost their lives in the massacre.