Sahnewal: Congress candidate Vikram Bajwa intensifies poll campaign, visits over 100 villages in 10 days

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 11

Congress candidate Vikram Bajwa has intensified his campaigning by visiting over 100 villages in 10 days. He wants to visit every village and reach out to every person, in person, to establish one-to-one contact and make the latter feel important and significant.

Bajwa claims to have campaigned in over 100 villages, including Koom Kalan, Budhewal, Sahibana, Dhanansu, Jamalpur, Meharban, Mattewara, Chaunta, Ghumana, Baliewal, Hadrian, Sidhupur and Jhabewal, of the Sahnewal constituency.

Addressing the gathering at Sahnewal, Bajwa said he was for the people. “Serving the people and coming up to their level to address their grievances has always been my first and foremost priority. I am every inch for the common man as I am aware what ails the latter the most and how to redress their grievances.”

He asserted that the Congress would win with a big margin as the SAD and AAP had done practically nothing to win the favour of the public.

“The SAD has been a mute spectator to sacrilege incidents and its anti-farmer, anti-labour, anti-teacher and anti-employee policies will surely land the party in trouble. Its dealing with lower sections too has been under the scanner. AAP, on the other hand, which boosted its values and discipline, has long lost its faith in the public,” Bajwa said.

“The work the Congress has initiated and accomplished in the past two months speaks for itself. I am sure to gain support and vote and win with a huge margin,” he said.

“If voted to power, we will continue to work to improve the downtrodden, neglected and unattended. It should be the duty of people’s representatives to come up to the expectations of the public if they have bestowed faith on them and voted in their favour,” the Congress leader said.

“With Ishar Singh Meharban, one of the parties’ strong leaders rejoining the party, the party will regain strength, especially in the Sahnewal, Samrala, Machhiwara and Fatehgarh Sahib areas. With his sound political support, I am sure to come out victorious in the elections,” Bajwa asserted.

Councillor Pal Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Atwal, Manjinder Singh Bhola, Sharanjit Singh Jandali, Satwant Singh Garcha, Rajdeep Singh Garcha, Rupinder Singh, Iqbal Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Ishwar Singh were among those others present.