Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 2

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today accused the Mann government of frittering away taxpayers’ money on holding political rallies rather than utilising party funds for such events. He made the observation during an event of AS Modern Senior Secondary School, Khanna, today.

He further lashed out at the Mann government for causing a loss of Rs 3 crore to the public exchequer by requisitioning several PUNBUS and PRTC buses for an AAP rally. He also alleged that 20,000 cycles were distributed free of charge to members of the general public during a cycle rally in Ludhiana, which ended up setting the government back Rs 10 crore. He expressed concern over the frequent use of taxpayers’ money for organising political rallies.

Bajwa also rued that a meagre hike of Rs 11 per quintal in sugarcane prices is unfair to farmers. He called for the price to be raised from Rs 391 to Rs 401 per quintal for farmers.

He called out CM Mann for his “unsophisticated” conduct with officials and journalists. He also slammed the AAP government for reportedly directing a court to summon SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife.

Bajwa also knocked the Punjab Government over the law-and-order situation in the state. He said that the people of Punjab are not safe, as murders and robberies are reported here every day. The terror of mafia gangs is growing again, and illegal mining continues unabated, Bajwa lamented. He further complained, “Youngsters are still hooked on drugs, and there is no let-up in crimes.”

#Partap Singh Bajwa