Bakery owner in Ludhiana gets extortion call

Ludhiana, July 16
A city-based bakery owner received an extortion call and the caller posed himself as a policeman. The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against the unidentified caller.
Caller posed as cop, says victim
“The caller posed himself as ASI Gurdeep Singh. He threatened to kill my son. He made the call as he wanted to extort money from me,” the complainant alleged.
The complainant, Ankit Tulli, a resident of Janta Nagar, told the police that on July 12 he and his son Aryan Tulli were present in their ‘Janta Bakery’ on Gill Road when he received a WhatsApp call on his mobile phone.
“The caller posed himself as assistant sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh and asked about my son. He threatened to kill my son. He made the call as he wanted to extort money from me. We lodged a police complaint following which a case was registered by the police on Saturday,” the complainant alleged.
Investigating officer ASI Amrik Singh of the Police Division 6 said a probe was on to inquire about the caller and soon, he would be arrested.
