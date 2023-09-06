Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

Taking action against an ‘illegal’ construction, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed Hero Bakery, located near Sarabha Nagar traffic lights point, on the Pakhowal road over violation of building bylaws on Tuesday.

Civic body officials said the owner of the bakery had purchased another building at the rear of the existing outlet and he was trying to merge the two buildings in violation of the building bylaws. They said a few other violations were also found.

They said warning was issued to the owner in the past but he continued the illegal construction due to which action was taken on Tuesday and the building was sealed.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said regular drives were being organised against illegal constructions and the same would be further intensified in coming days.

He also appealed to residents to get building plans approved from the civic body before starting construction works and structures should be constructed as per the building bylaws, otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.