Bal Bhawan: Home to children of leprosy-affected parents faces uncertain future

Tucked away in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, the Bal Bhawan is more than just a shelter. Run by the Red Cross with support from generous samaritans, it is a home to 32 children of parents affected by leprosy — a sanctuary where love, care and dignity shape their childhoods.

Under a government scheme designed to ensure a clean and respectful upbringing for children whose parents reside in leprosy rehabilitation homes or similar facilities, these young residents have grown up within the walls of Bal Bhawan like a large, supportive family.

A visit by this correspondent revealed while the children enjoy a hygienic and nurturing environment — with proper meals, clothing, education and recreation — a looming concern is their future once they turn 12. The facility currently houses around a dozen children who have crossed this age threshold and authorities are exploring long-term arrangements for them.

Another problem is the daily supply of milk. For 15 years, a local business family generously provided the required 10 litres of milk per day, but their support ended a few months ago. “Since then, temporary arrangements have been made with the help of kind-hearted donors, but a permanent solution is still awaited,” said a source.

Volunteers ensure the children receive quality education. A recreation room offers games and television, adding moments of joy to their routine. Most of the children were brought here by their parents — leprosy patients living in rehabilitation centres across states such as Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. With girls forming the majority, many have spent more than a decade at Bal Bhawan. For them, the thought of returning to their parents is emotionally unsettling.

Preeti, a Class VIII student, is preparing for the entrance exam to Navodaya Vidyalaya near Khanna. “I don’t want to go back to my original background because I won’t be able to continue my studies. Both my parents have leprosy and people avoid them. I’m working hard to become educated and self-reliant,” she said.

Younger residents such as Ranju, Anshu and Muskaan, aged between four and 12, echoed similar feelings. “We enjoy living here in a clean environment. Our parents can’t afford our education as they themselves live in shelter homes. They visit once every month or two and feel proud seeing us do well,” they shared.

Simran and Preeti, aged eight and 12, were brought to the home by their parents from Dinanagar. “There’s a social stigma attached to the disease. Our parents didn’t want to risk our lives by keeping us in the leprosy home,” said Preeti. “I feel scared thinking if I don’t get into Navodaya Vidyalaya, I’ll have no choice but to return to my parents.”

Kamaljit Kaur, the hostel’s caretaker and warden, treats the children like her own. “Some were just three or four years old when they arrived; now they’re adolescents. By God’s grace, this Bal Bhawan has remained free of controversy, and the children are completely safe,” she said.

Kaur confirmed while temporary arrangements for the milk supply are in place, a sustainable solution is yet to be found.

Over the years, many infants have been left at the home by parents unable to raise them. Twenty-six of these children have been adopted, with adoptive families often waiting up to four to five years due to the long queue.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the Red Cross provides all possible support and regularly appeals to local donors. “We want them to study and become financially independent,” he said.

Baljit Kaur, Punjab’s Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, said she would soon visit the facility to speak with the children. “We’ll explore the best possible options for them. If they don’t wish to return to their native places, we’ll find alternatives that suit their needs,” she assured.

Currently, Bal Bhawan has a total of 52 children — 32 full-time residents and 20 day scholars from underprivileged backgrounds who attend daily classes. Of the 32 residents, 20 are girls and 10 are boys.

As the children continue to thrive in this nurturing space, urgent attention is needed to ensure the support they currently receive is not short-lived — especially as they step into adolescence and begin to chart the course of their futures.