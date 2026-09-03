Balanced, nutritious diet need of the hour for people across age groups: Ludhiana Civil Surgeon

National Nutrition Week is being celebrated in the district from September 1 to September 7 with the objective of raising awareness among people about balanced diet, healthy lifestyle and the importance of nutrition, Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said.

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She said awareness activities are being organised at all government health institutions across the district. She added that good nutrition helps prevent diseases and plays a vital role in the physical and mental development of children, improving the performance and productivity of young people and strengthening the health of elderly persons.

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“Making a balanced and nutritious diet a part of daily life is the need of the hour for people of all age groups,” the Civil Surgeon said.

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She said that during the week, health awareness sessions, discussions on nutrition, dissemination of information through posters and pamphlets, counselling on maternal and child health, and awareness activities promoting healthy eating habits will be organised at health centres, sub-centres and other health institutions.

She added that people will be encouraged to include green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, pulses, cereals, milk and milk products, dry fruits and other nutritious foods in their daily diet.

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At the same time, people will be advised to avoid excessive consumption of junk food, salt, sugar and fried foods.

“A healthy family begins with healthy food,” Dr Ramandeep further said. She appealed to the public to make small but positive changes in their daily eating habits, and to educate their children about the importance of nutritious food.

During the week, special awareness is being raised regarding balanced diets for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, age-appropriate nutrition for children, prevention of anaemia, importance of iron and other essential nutrients, hygienic food practices and safe drinking water.

Dr Ramandeep said nutrition is not the responsibility of any one department alone; rather, it is a shared responsibility of every family and society. If children receive proper nutrition from the early stages of their lives, their physical, mental and intellectual development can be significantly improved.

The Civil Surgeon directed all officials and staff of the Health Department to reach out to the maximum number of people during the week, and provide practical information and guidance on healthy eating and nutrition to patients and their family members visiting health institutions.

“Proper nutrition is the foundation of a healthy body, a healthy mind and a healthy society,” she said, adding that the Health Department will make every possible effort, with the active participation of the public, to ensure that the message of National Nutrition Week reaches every household.