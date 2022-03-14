Balkaran, Fanta adjudged best athletes

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

Balkaran, a student of BTTM III in the men’s section, while Fanta, a student of BBA III in the women’s group, were declared the best athletes in the 18th annual athletics meet of the Punjab College of Technical Education (PCTE) Group of Institutes held at Baddowal in the district recently.

Students of BCA final year stamped their supremacy and annexed the overall trophy.

Amitej Singh, chief coordinator, said: “Through such events, we help students learn values of life which get imbibed into their thinking, thus helping them succeed in all walks of life.”

Dr KNS Kang, director general of the PCTE Group of Institutes, appreciated the efforts of athletes and said events like these help the students to develop their overall personality and motivate them to participate on a regular basis to have a healthy lifestyle.

Results

Women: 400m race: Eunice 1st, Esther 2nd and Rachel 3rd; Shot-put: Fanta 1st, Princess 2nd and Flora 3rd; Long jump: Jeanett 1st, Fanta 2nd and Flora 3rd; 100m race: Rachel 1st, Aarti 2nd and Karman 3rd.

Men: 400m race: Joseph 1st, Vipin Kumar 2nd and Manish 3rd; 800m race: Gurjit Singh 1st, Ackim 2nd and Nesberty 3rd; Shot-put: Adarshveer Singh 1st, Amandeep Singh 2nd and Harshdeep Singh 3rd; Triple jump: Balkaran 1st, Nesberty 2nd and Sandeep 3rd; Long jump: Balkaran 1st, Anmol 2nd and Lakhsay 3rd; 4x400m relay race: MLS (III) 1st, BCA (I) 2nd and B Tech (I) 3rd; 100m race: Supreet Singh 1st, Jose 2nd and Emmanuel 3rd.