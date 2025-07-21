Bangalore adventures with filter coffee, Mysore pak and “Elle”!

What began as a trip to settle my niece in Bengaluru for her internship quickly turned into a spirited girls’ getaway. My sister, niece and I arrived with hearts full of excitement and a suitcase of curiosity.

Advertisement

At the airport, a tiny sweet shop introduced us to Mysore pak — unfamiliar, golden, and irresistible. Paired with filter coffee at our hotel, its melt-in-mouth magic won us over instantly.

Navigating the city brought its own charm. Our first auto ride was a language puzzle, no Hindi, no English. My niece’s food miming saved the day, and we landed at a local eatery, feasting on idli, dosa and sambar like seasoned locals.

Advertisement

While my niece headed to work, my sister and I explored Bengaluru’s vibrant streets, indulging in shopping, South Indian delicacies, and its cultural quirks. Evenings were for Church Street strolls, mall wanderings, and laughter under the city’s cool night sky. It city greeted us with kolams on doorsteps, temple bells at dusk, and a language we barely understood but grew to love.

One word echoed through our trip: “Elle” — locals often said it whenever we asked something. “Elle” (I don’t know) became our trip’s signature sound.

Advertisement

A weekend escape to the misty Coorg added serenity to the adventure. After a week, my sister and I returned home to Ludhiana, but our nightly calls to my niece kept the stories alive.

Though my niece grew tired of idli breakfasts, the memories we made in Bangalore (as we love to call it) linger warmly, like the scent of fresh filter coffee and temple incense, with Mysore pak making it to the list of our favourite sweets!

Manav Mander, Ludhiana