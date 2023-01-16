Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, January 15

After the arrest of deputy jail superintendent of the Mansa jail Narpinder Singh and his wife Deep Kiran, a resident of Sector 39, Jamalpur, here, on the charges of duping youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Police Department, the Ludhiana police have now started scanning details of bank accounts and properties of the suspects.

Victims duped of lakhs of rupees Deep Kiran, a lawyer, used to impersonate as a judge to lure unemployed youth for government jobs while her husband deputy jail superintendent Narpinder Singh would exert his influence of uniform on the unemployed youth to convince them to pay lakhs for jobs. Several lakhs of rupees were taken by the couple from complainants.

If any illegal money is found in the bank accounts of the couple or any property is found to be made by duping people, the Ludhiana police will start the process to freeze the same.

CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said initially four complainants had alleged that they were duped by Kiran, who used to impersonate as a judge. She had taken around Rs 20 lakh from them for jobs in the Police Department. Later, the woman confessed that her husband was also involved in the scam. Accordingly, both were arrested.

Inspector Juneja said after the arrest of the duo, four more complainants had alleged fraud by the couple. “So far, eight complaints are being probed, of which six are related to the job assurance in the Police Department of the rank of constable and two others are related to getting approval of arms licence and a job in court. Several lakhs were taken by the couple from the complainants,” he said.

Juneja said two of the complainants had also approached some activists of farm unions and when the latter had exerted pressure on the woman to return the money, she had reportedly issued fake cheques amounting to Rs 5 and Rs 5.60 lakhs, respectively, to the victims.

“Now we are scanning two bank accounts of the jail official and one of his wife. If any illegal money is found to be deposited, the same will also be seized and the accounts will be freezed. Details of properties made by the couple are also being scanned and if any property is found to be made from the illegal money, the police will start

the process of attachment of those properties,” the police official said.

Notably, after the five-day police remand of the two suspects, they were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

Sources said call details of the couple were also being scanned to check if any other government department official was conniving with them in the fraud or not.