Bank cashier held after Rs 5.79 lakh goes missing

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 14

The Ludhiana (Rural) police arrested a cashier from the Chakar branch of Punjab and Sind Bank, who had allegedly usurped an amount of Rs 5,79,000.

The accused, identified as Sumit Aggarwal of Birpara Tea Garden area in West Bengal, now a resident of Katcha Malak Road, Jagraon, was arrested by cops led by ASI Sulakhan Singh when he was trying to leave the area on Wednesday evening.

While the bank authorities have reported the swindling of such a huge amount on a single working day to the police and lodged the complaint against only one employee, the investigating team is trying to corroborate the sequence of events on the basis of footage from CCTVs installed in the strong room where cash is kept in custody of at least two designated officials, including a cash officer.

Perusal of an FIR registered at Hathur police station on Wednesday revealed that the zonal manager of Punjab and Sind Bank Satbir Singh had received information about a shortage in cash on Tuesday.

“Today on September 12, the in-charge of our branch at Chakar village informed me that a shortage of cash worth Rs 5,79,000 has been noticed at the branch. Having advised the in-charge to confirm the facts, I reached the branch along with my colleague Nitesh Kumar and we found that only cash worth Rs 1,31,661 was physically present instead of the closing balance of Rs 7,10,661,” Satbir Singh stated in his complaint to the police. Singh also informed that such a huge discrepancy in cash was not possible during functioning on a single day when receipts totalled only Rs 2,75,100 and payments worth Rs 3,89,800 were made during the day.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said the case had been registered on the basis of a complaint made by senior functionaries of the bank but further investigation would be undertaken on the basis of information extracted from the accused who is in police remand.

“We have advised the investigating officer to probe the case in the light of procedure regarding safe custody and issuance of the cash and bring on record other accomplices if any,” said Dhindsa. CCTV footage, cash movement register and personal accounts of the accused and other members of the family will also be studied, the DSP responded when asked.

#West Bengal