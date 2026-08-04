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Home / Ludhiana / Bank employee robbed of motorcycle, valuables

Bank employee robbed of motorcycle, valuables

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the probe. File
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Three motorcycle-borne robbers waylaid a bank employee, who was returning home early in the morning, and robbed him of his motorcycle and other valuables.

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The complainant, Sajan Sharma, a resident of New Janta Nagar, told the police in a complaint that he was returning home around 4 am from the city bus stand on his motorcycle. As he reached the Gill Chowk, three youths surrounded him. The miscreants brandished a knife and threatened to kill him. They asked him to give them cash and valuables, else threatened him of dire consequences. Afterwards, the suspects took away his motorcycle, bag, mobile phone, vehicle documents and purse.

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On receiving information about the incident, officials from the Police Division 6 registered a case against three unidentified persons. The police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and conducting raids to arrest the suspects.

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3 robbers caught by people in another incident

In another incident, three-bike borne robbers were caught by people on Tajpur Road. After apprehending the three suspects at the scene, the passers-by roughed them up. Later, they handed them over to the police.

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MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola also reached the scene after receiving information about the incident. The police seized a knife, injections and a motorcycle used in the crime from the suspects. The incident occurred on Sunday. The complainant told the police that the suspects had surrounded him and tried to loot his mobile phone by pointing a large knife at him. He raised the alarm after which the passers-by came to his rescue. The suspects were identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Gill village, Deepak of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and Narinder Kumar of the Gopal Nagar Chowk area.

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