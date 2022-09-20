Bank employees protest at regional office in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 19
On the first day of the two-day strike in the Central Bank of India, employees today staged a protest in front of the regional office. Com Rajesh Verma, general secretary, Central Bank of India Employees Union (NZ), while addressing bankers, said the central management of the bank had transferred the clerical staff in violation of all rules.
He said after all venues of talks were closed, unions decided to go on strike for two days. As per bipartite settlement, clerical employees of banks can be transferred from one station to another only in case there is surplus staff at a station and there is corresponding deficit and shortage at another station. Other than this, employees are transferred within same station from one branch to another.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...