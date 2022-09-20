Bank employees protest at regional office in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

On the first day of the two-day strike in the Central Bank of India, employees today staged a protest in front of the regional office. Com Rajesh Verma, general secretary, Central Bank of India Employees Union (NZ), while addressing bankers, said the central management of the bank had transferred the clerical staff in violation of all rules.

He said after all venues of talks were closed, unions decided to go on strike for two days. As per bipartite settlement, clerical employees of banks can be transferred from one station to another only in case there is surplus staff at a station and there is corresponding deficit and shortage at another station. Other than this, employees are transferred within same station from one branch to another.