Bank manager found hanging with hands tied

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

A senior manager of a bank was found hanging from the door of his rented room in the Amarpura area here under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

Shockingly, he was found hanging with his hands tied while wearing women’s undergarments. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Masih (50).

He used to live alone while his family resided in Ferozepur.

Gurdeep Singh Neetu, a former councillor, said Masih was posted as a branch manager in a local branch of Canara Bank. When he did not arrive at the bank by today morning, the staff contacted his landlord of his house to inquire about his whereabouts. The landlord then reached out to Neetu, requesting him to visit the house as Vinod was not responding. Due to the suspicious nature of the situation, the police were contacted.

Neetu said it was found that the door was locked from the inside. After forcibly opening the door, Masih’s body was found hanging with his hands tied. Neetu said the branch manager had celebrated his birthday just two days ago. The police sent his body to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.