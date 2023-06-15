Bank officials, staff told about measures to prevent robberies

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 14

The police have launched a movement to educate bank officials on the measures to be taken to prevent robberies and snatchings.

Bank authorities of various branches have been asked to ensure that the staff concerned is updated and cautious about crisis management plans besides checking the functioning of the CCTV cameras, fire alarms and emergency sirens.

Action has been initiated as a preventive measure keeping in view the risks involved with the movement of people with masked faces during scorching afternoons.

Supervised by Malerkotla SSP Deepak Hilori and Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains, DSPs and SHOs organised several meetings with managers, custodians and cash officers of various branches of commercial banks falling under their jurisdiction.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu, Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra monitored the progress of the drive in their respective circles.

The Ahmedgarh DSP said designated officials at various branches of commercial banks gave assurance that the security arrangements would be updated according to the guidelines of the Police Department. Beat in-charges were also advised to enhance vigil at and near the branches of commercial banks falling under their respective jurisdiction.

The police claimed that enhanced vigilance and alertness on the part of everyone concerned would shatter the sinister designs of miscreants who are normally active during peak business hours. “Though enough security arrangements have already made, the bank staff needs to be sensitised to preventive measures and updated about various issues from time to time,” the Ahmedgarh DSP said.

Maintaining optimum cash at ATMs and banks, preventing security guards from doing non-security works, using time locks to prevent opening of cash safes at odd hours, regular check-up of arms and ammunition and conducting mock drills were cited as preventive measures to the bank officials.