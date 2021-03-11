Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A 25-year-old banker, Ranjodh Singh, a resident of Manki village, was hacked to death after he was kidnapped by some unknown persons.

A case of kidnapping and murder was registered against the unknown persons on Sunday.

As per information, on Sunday morning someone asked Ranjodh to reach Khanna. After reaching Khanna, Ranjodh’s phone went off. The same evening, a passer-by found his phone on road and informed his family to collect the phone from Jarg Chowk. When the family reached there they did not find anyone there.

Later when the family reached home, they came to know that Ranjodh’s body was lying in the fields near Majri village in Khanna. The family reached there and took Ranjodh to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sources said Ranjodh had an affair with some girl and he was killed due to that affair.

The SSP, Khanna, Ravi Kumar, said the police have got some leads and the killers would be arrested soon.

Woman thrashed by husband, dies

A 45-year-old woman, Jasvir Kaur, who was brutally thrashed by her husband, succumbed to injuries on Monday. The Samrala police on Sunday registered an attempt-to-murder case against Jasvir Kaur’s husband Jagtar Singh and now a murder section was added to the FIR on Monday. The deceased’s father Karnail Singh said his daughter was married to Jagtar 24 years ago but for the past over two years, her husband had been torturing her. On Saturday night he brutally thrashed her. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Doraha where she succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said the accused is yet to be arrested.

Relative fires at man

A man was injured in a firing incident outside a petrol pump near Samrala chowk at around 11.55 pm on Monday night. Old enmity is said to be the cause of firing. Kamaldeep Singh suffered a bullet injury on his arm.

The assailant, Gagandeep Singh, and victim are relatives.

After the incident, SHO, Police Division 7, Gurshinder Kaur reached the spot. An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot.

Kamaldeep’s friend Gurpreet Singh told mediapersons that Gagandeep Singh used a licensed weapon to kill Kamaldeep.

Sources said the police had also recovered the CCTV footage of the crime. As per the footage, when Kamaldeep stopped his car near the petrol pump, Gagandeep came on his scooter and fired at him. Despite suffering a bullet injury, Kamaldeep himself drove the car to CMC Hospital.

Kamaldeep is undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Gagandeep Singh, resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.