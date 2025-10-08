Banks of Sirhind Canal littered after festivities, residents demand action

The post-festivity scenario along the Sirhind Canal in Doraha is simply deplorable as heaps of plastic bags, discarded decoration items and garbage lie scattered along the bank. Despite this being a recurring issue, the authorities concerned appear to be indifferent towards resolving the problem. The recent Dasehra celebrations have left a similar mess, with garbage reportedly catching fire in some areas, further exacerbating the situation.

A social worker, Jandeep Kaushal, rued, “The aftermath of festivities brings forth a trail of filth and pollution every year. The manner in which plastic bags, wrappers, discarded idols, diyas, incense sticks, plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable materials are littered presents an obnoxious scene. Celebrating is one thing but the manner in which banks and water bodies are polluted is highly objectionable. Waste being left along the canal waters is not only disgraceful but toxic and endangers aquatic animals.”

“We try to clean these banks on our own after such celebrations. We used to reach the canal banks every year with big bags to collect garbage dispose it in a systematic manner but it is not possible every year. The administration should look into the matter. The authorities concerned should warn organisers beforehand and any lapse on their part should be met with a penalty. To add insult to injury, the littered garbage was set on fire at many places, making the residents gasp for fresh air,” Jandeep added.

Barjinder Jandu, another social worker, said chemicals and toxins from garbage contaminate the water, harm aquatic animals, block the flow of water, lead to unsanitary conditions, ruin natural beauty and adversely affect the ecosystem and biodiversity.

“On the one hand we observed Swachhata Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2; on the other, littering in such a ruthless manner is nothing less than a joke. We are being asked to keep our homes, surroundings, locality and town clean but the way the banks have been left with garbage, is shameless and unworthy,” shared Kamini, a student of a local school.

Ginni Kapoor, another social worker, said, “The situation remains unchanged every year. The administration fails to rise to the occasion. Every devotees litter the canal but due to the absence of a penalty, no lessons are learnt.”

“The public needs to understand that water bodies are not dustbins. The Irrigation Department, along with local authorities, should keep a strict vigil. Further, civic sense should be taught in schools,” said a member of Public Action Committee, Kuldeep Khera.

Neelam Ahluwalia, founder and member of People for Aravallis, said no religion taught flowers to create waste or pollute the environment in the name of celebrating festivals.

“Plastic management is the need of the hour. Micro plastics have entered our blood stream. This is not just a dump but irresponsible behaviour of citizens and the administration,” opined Samita, an environmentalist and chief of Vatrukh Foundation.

Ropar Xen Daman Singh said officials concerned were trying to fight the menace but people were in a festive mood and wanted to celebrate without restrictions, which made it difficult for them to enforce strict action. “I shall conduct an inquiry into the garbage being set ablaze and for the coming festive occasions, keep a strict vigil to minimise such incidents,” he added.