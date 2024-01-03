Banned Chinese string seized, man nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

A man has been arrested along with 75 rolls of banned Chinese string, which is extremely sharp and dangerous for humans, birds and animals.

The suspect has been identified as Jai Kishan of Mohalla Gurnam Nagar, here. The man was allegedly involved in selling banned Chinese string. A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Salem Tabri police station.

