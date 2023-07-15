Banned herbicide seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 14

On the directions of the Director Agriculture, Dr Gurvinder Singh, the Agriculture Department today recovered a huge quantity of herbicide, which is banned in the state.

Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana, said after receiving information, they conducted a checking at the sale points and godowns of Sumil Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd and recovered ammonium salt of glyposhate 71 per cent SG, which is banned in the state.

“The company is selling this herbicide at exorbitant rates. It is banned in Punjab since 2018. Action will be taken against the company under the Industries Act, 1968,” said Dr Narinder.

The Director Agriculture said farmers should spray herbicide, insecticides and pesticides only after consulting experts.

According to the experts, glyphosate is feared to cause cancer. High level of glyphosate toxicity could be harmful for humans. During the spray, remains left behind find their way into the food chain, which can cause cancer, liver, kidney and neurological diseases.

