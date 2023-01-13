Banned string gets entangled in power cables, boy electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 12

A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted to death while using the banned Chinese string for flying kite yesterday evening at Baddowal village. A friend of the victim also suffered an electric shock and burns on his hands when he tried to help the boy.

The deceased was identified as Mankirat Singh.

As per information, when Mankirat, along with his friend Amanpreet Singh, was flying kite with the Chinese string on the rooftop of his house, the string got entangled in electric wires outside his house. The victim suffered an electric shock and fell down. His friend Mankirat after seeing him lying on the floor tried to save him. But he too suffered an electric shock and burns on his hands.

Mankirat died on the spot while his friend was rushed to a nearby private hospital with burnt injuries on his hands. However, he is out of danger now.

After the incident, residents of Baddowal urged the police and the administration to take strict action against the sale and use of plastic string.

They said despite the ban on the use and manufacturing of the deadly string by the government, it was still available in the market and every kite lover was possessing the same.