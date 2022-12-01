Banned tablets seizure: One more arrested

Doraha, November 30
The second suspect wanted in a case registered at the Doraha police station yesterday, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Ajitpal Singh, a resident of Ward 8 of old Grain Market, Sahnewal.
The Doraha police had recovered 27,600 banned tablets from a Mahindra jeep and arrested Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Sahnewal, on the spot yesterday. The second suspect had, however managed to flee. Today, he too was arrested by the police.
SHO Gurpreet Singh said a police party was searching vehicles on GT Road when it spotted a white-coloured Mahindra jeep standing at a distance. “The police, based on suspicion, searched the jeep and found banned tablets in it, which were seized. One suspect was also arrested on the spot. The second suspect, who had managed to escape, was also taken into custody today,” the SHO said.
