Bar assn elections: 28 file nominations

Our Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 4

The sitting DBA president Chetan Verma (member Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana) has once again filed nomination papers staking claim for the DBA top-post. Another contestant for the DBA president’s role, TPS Dhaliwal also filed the nomination papers.

On the last day of nominations, 18 aspiring contestants put in their nomination papers staking claim for different posts of the largest bar association of northern India. With this the tally of aspiring contestants has risen to 28.

Divulging the details, the returning officer Gurpreet Singh Arora apprised that on December 5 any aspiring contestant can withdraw their nomination papers. The scrutiny of papers would be done on December 6. The list of final contestants would be displayed on the notice board on the same day afternoon.

For the post of vice president, Anil Sagar, Jagjeet Singh, Sandeep Arora, Saurabh Maheshwary and Yogesh Khanna have filed nominations. Whereas, for the post of secretary, Harjot Singh, Parminder Pal Singh Laddi and Sukhwinder Singh Bhatia were in the fray and filed nominations.

For post of joint-secretary, Daisy Singla, Pardeep Sharma, Rachin Soni and Rajinder Singh Bhandari were contesting and had filed their nomination. For the post of finance secretary, Roopli Molri, Amit Gupta, Anita Garg, Kamal Gupta, Karnish Gupta filed nomination. For the six posts of executive members, nine contestants including Paras Sharma, Aanchal Kapoor, Divya Mittal, Jai Krishan Chopra, Mannat Arora, Rachna, Satjot Kaur, Umesh Garg and Vanshika Jain filed nominations.