Bar association meets I-T Chief Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

Punjab Tax Bar Association held a meeting with Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax at her office recently.

Officials, secretaries and office-bearers of various tax bar associations were also present at the meeting.

The issue, of high pitched assessment, affording of proper opportunity, supplying of reasons recorded related to the proceeding initiated for which writ petitions are being filed with high courts, issuing of notice under Section 148 after April 1, 2021, without following procedures laid down under Section 148 A, faceless appeals and closure report order were discussed at the meeting. The issue of appeals lying pending and unheard was also discussed.

Khaira assured to resolve grievances and write to the authorities concerned for taking appropriate action in the said matters and call the bar and the Bench meeting regularly.