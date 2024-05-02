Bar, Bench wheels of same chariot: Sessions Judge

Ludhiana, May 1
The Bar and Bench are two wheels of the same chariot, these cannot move properly without cooperation of each other and both work for the cause of ensuring justice to the aggrieved, remarked Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, while addressing lawyers during her first visit to the Bar room.
Randhawa assured full cooperation to the lawyers and appealed them to work together for the betterment of the judicial system. She said certain pending issues have been brought to her knowledge by District Bar Association (DBA) president and she would work to resolve the same.
