Bar Council allows Vipin Saggar to contest for post of DBA chief

In a significant decision, a special committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has set aside the order of the Returning Officer (RO) of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, which had disqualified advocate Vipin Saggar from contesting the election for the prestigious post of president.

The Bar Council has reinstated his candidature and directed the RO to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. The elections are scheduled for February 28. The RO has been directed not to pass such order in haste and also to hold elections in a free and fair manner.

“After accepting the nomination papers, there was no power or authority with the

Returning Officer to hold any inquiry regarding candidature of candidates, on the basis of complaints made by other candidates and disqualify Vipin Saggar,” the Bar Council observed.

Five former DBA presidents —- Harish Rai Dhanda, Hemant Kalia, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, Naval Kishore Chhibber and Gurkirpal Singh Gill —- have welcomed the decision, terming it a victory of democracy.

To ensure transparency, the Bar Council has appointed three senior advocates—Gian Singh Mangoo, Gurjinder Singh Dhaliwal and Rajinder Singh Jassar—as observers for the election.

The Bar Council has also clarified that if Vipin Saggar emerges victorious in the elections, his result will be subject to the final outcome of an inquiry by the Bar Council. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 6, when other contesting candidates will also be heard.