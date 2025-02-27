DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Bar Council allows Vipin Saggar to contest for post of DBA chief

Bar Council allows Vipin Saggar to contest for post of DBA chief

In a significant decision, a special committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has set aside the order of the Returning Officer (RO) of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, which had disqualified advocate Vipin Saggar from contesting...
article_Author
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:04 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a significant decision, a special committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has set aside the order of the Returning Officer (RO) of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, which had disqualified advocate Vipin Saggar from contesting the election for the prestigious post of president.

The Bar Council has reinstated his candidature and directed the RO to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. The elections are scheduled for February 28. The RO has been directed not to pass such order in haste and also to hold elections in a free and fair manner.

“After accepting the nomination papers, there was no power or authority with the

Advertisement

Returning Officer to hold any inquiry regarding candidature of candidates, on the basis of complaints made by other candidates and disqualify Vipin Saggar,” the Bar Council observed.

Five former DBA presidents —- Harish Rai Dhanda, Hemant Kalia, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, Naval Kishore Chhibber and Gurkirpal Singh Gill —- have welcomed the decision, terming it a victory of democracy.

Advertisement

To ensure transparency, the Bar Council has appointed three senior advocates—Gian Singh Mangoo, Gurjinder Singh Dhaliwal and Rajinder Singh Jassar—as observers for the election.

The Bar Council has also clarified that if Vipin Saggar emerges victorious in the elections, his result will be subject to the final outcome of an inquiry by the Bar Council. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 6, when other contesting candidates will also be heard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper