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Home / Ludhiana / Barbells over treadmills: Ludhiana women take up weight training

Barbells over treadmills: Ludhiana women take up weight training

Women can be seen doing barbells, squats and deadlifts at gyms in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Gym owners in Ludhiana say there has been a rise in women signing up for structured lifting routines.
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From cardio corners to weight racks, gymnasiums in the city are witnessing a shift as more and more women are now stepping into strength and weight training by breaking the stereotypes that once confined them to treadmills and dance classes.

Women can be seen doing barbells, squats and deadlifts. Once confined largely to cardio sections, female fitness enthusiasts are now embracing weight and strength training.

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“Instead of zumba and aerobic class, I have opted for a structured lifting routine with squats, deadlifts and hip thrusts,” says Gurleen, a regular at a gym.

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“The growing preference for weights over cardio shows how women are getting more aware and are preferring strength training that builds endurance, improves bone density, boosts metabolism and instils confidence,” says Akhil, a gym instructor.

Gym owners note a steady rise in women signing up for structured lifting routines.

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“Earlier, women would hesitate to enter the heavy lifting section. But now, they are competing in gym challenges and proudly posting on social media as well,” says another local trainer.

Instagram reels and fitness influencers have played a key role in normalising weight training, inspiring young women to see lifting as empowering and not intimidating.

Hyrox, a fitness challenge, is gaining popularity and has found takers in Ludhiana as well. “We now have women training for Hyrox, s combination of running and strength stations that demands serious preparation. Their participation shows strength sports are no longer just a male territory,” says a city-based coach.

“Hyrox is my dream stage. I’m training every day and, for that, I’m running, lifting and pushing myself because I want to prove that I can compete in this endurance race,” says a local woman.

For Aabha, working at a private company, strength training is the key. “I don’t just want a toned body but want to be strong. Lifting weights makes me feel powerful in every sense,” she says.

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