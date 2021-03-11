Barmi resident killed in Manila

Raikot, August 12
A 32-year-old youth of Barmi village in Ludhiana has allegedly been shot dead in Manila in the Philippines, the family said on Friday.
The deceased, Harwinder Singh alias Rinku, had moved to the Philippines about seven years ago. After struggling for a couple of years, he started a finance company..
Though the exact sequence of events leading to the murder of Rinku was yet to be ascertained, the family said some unidentified robbers shot him shortly after he left home for work in the morning on Friday.
Satwinder Singh Bagga, younger brother of the deceased, had also gone to the Philippines about 15 years ago. Bagga’s wife informed the family members about the incident in the afternoon.
The deceased is survived by his wife and a daughter and a son.
