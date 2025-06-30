DT
PT
Barnala boys script five-wicket win over Ludhiana

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:30 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Powered by a useful batting performance by Sukhsehaj Singh Narang (118*), Sahilpreet Singh (78), Sukhmanjeet Singh (50) and Delwik Gocher (47*), Barnala recorded a 5-wicket win over Ludhiana in the fourth and last league match of group D in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Boys played at the Trident ground in Barnala on Sunday.

Batting first, Ludhiana reached a reasonable total of 316 runs for the loss of six wickets in which the main scorers were Sarthak Tyagi (142*), Hemant Verma (56), Ishmeet Singh Gahir (48) and Yuvraj Pal (47).

For hosts Barnala, Kunwarbir Singh and Rahul took two wickets each while Karanbir Singh Dhaliwal and Devesh Kaushal captured one wicket each.

Barnala achieved the target after losing five wickets with seven balls to spare. Shabd Tangri of Ludhiana claimed two wickets while Aashish Kumar, Divyam Sharma and Harprabhjeet Singh Toor chipped in with one wicket each.

However, Barnala and Ludhiana made an exit from the tournament while Mansa and Patiala with 12 points each in their kitty, advanced into the knock-out stage.

