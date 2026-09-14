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Home / Ludhiana / Barnala girls beat Ludhiana by 3 wickets

Barnala girls beat Ludhiana by 3 wickets

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Barnala scripted a three-wicket win over Ludhiana on Sunday in the fourth and final league match of Group D in the ongoing Inter-District Girls U-15 Limited Overs Cricket Tournament at Trident Cricket Ground, Barnala.

Asked to bat, Ludhiana were bowled out for 79 in 28.2 overs. Nandini Rai top-scored with 19, while Garima made 10. Barnala’s Noor returned impressive figures of 3-10, with Sandeep Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur taking two wickets each as Ludhiana struggled to build partnerships.

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Barnala, chasing a modest target, slipped to 81-7 in 31.5 overs before sealing victory. Harmandeep Kaur anchored the innings with a patient 22 off 64 balls. Ludhiana conceded 29 extras, including 27 wides, which proved decisive as Barnala crossed the line despite losing wickets regularly.

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Ludhiana finished bottom of Group D with four points. Sangrur, with 14 points, and Patiala, with 12, advanced to the knockout stage.

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