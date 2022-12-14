Barnala man gets life term for abducting, killing minor boy

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, December 13

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Kamalpreet, aka Kakku, a resident of Dhadahur Basti, Bajakhana Road, Barnala, on the charges of kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy to teach a lesson to his live-in partner.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous life imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as fine. Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

A case against the accused was registered at the Koom Kalan police station on August 19, 2017, following the statement of Sarabjit Kaur. The prosecution examined as many as 19 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

The complainant had told the police that her husband was a drug addict and he used to commit thefts, due to which most of the time, he remained in jail. About one year ago, she left her matrimonial house with both children and went to Darbar Sahib at Amritsar. There she met the accused. Both of them started residing with her children at Maangarh village in Ludhiana by taking a room on rent as husband and wife.

The accused used to beat her children, due to which there remained a dispute between them. A few days before the incident, she had taken a separate room where she started residing with her children. On August 18, 2017, the accused gave several telephonic calls to her. But being on duty, she could not take the calls. At about 5.30 pm, the accused called her again and told that he had kidnapped her son Sukhdeep Singh and if she refused to reside with him, he would kill him.

When she returned from duty and went to her room, she came to know that the accused was roaming around the room. He took away her son on his motorcycle. She kept tracing her son but remained unsuccessful.

On August 21, 2017, he was arrested on the identification of the complainant in Amritsar. During interrogation, the accused confessed that there was a dispute between him and the complainant. As she started living sepraretly, he wanted to take revenge for the same. Hence, in the absence of the complainant, he has kidnapped her son Sukhdeep and has committed his murder by cutting his throat near the Sirhind canal.