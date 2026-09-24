The Commissionerate Police have solved the blind murder case of a woman whose body was found near the Lalton Canal on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana a few days ago. After nearly four days of intensive investigation and technical probes, the deceased has been identified as Mani Rani. The police probe revealed that the woman was not killed by a stranger but by her friend Pappu Sharma, a resident of Barnala, who slit her throat with a knife over a money dispute. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

According to the investigation, the suspect frequently travelled between Barnala and Ludhiana in his pick-up vehicle to supply plastic pipes. On the night of September 17, he left for Ludhiana in his vehicle from Barnala with Mani Rani. En route, a heated argument erupted between the two over some money matter. The dispute escalated to such an extent that, in a fit of rage, Pappu repeatedly stabbed the woman with a knife kept in the vehicle. He slit her throat and killed her. After the murder, he dumped the body at a secluded spot near the Lalton canal and fled the scene.

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With no identity documents recovered from the scene, the case initially remained a ‘blind murder’ for the police and the tattoo in the name of 'Mani' on victim's body was the only clue. After continuous inquiries across various areas and technical examination spanning four days, the police finally succeeded in reaching the deceased’s family.

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Raids are on to nab the suspect.