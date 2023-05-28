BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Guru Nanak Club girls, DAV Thunders boys emerge champions

Our Coresspondent

Ludhiana, May 27

Guru Nanak Club (GNC) emerged victorious in the women’s category, while DAV Thunders claimed the title in the men’s category at the Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Basketball Championship (U-16), which concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday.

In the women’s final, GNC defeated Green Land School, Subhash Nagar 28-20 to clinch the championship title. DAV Thunders secured the third position in the tournament.

In the men’s final, DAV Thunders edged out Multipurpose Club 51-41 to become the champions, while Everest Academy secured the third place.

Rupinder Singh, DCP (Headquarters), presented the prizes to the top-performing teams and players. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary of Punjab Basketball Association, former hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Baldev Singh (Dronacharya awardee in hockey), Vijay Chopra, Brij Bhushan Goyal, Gurjit Romana, Avinish, Veerpal Dhillon, and Prof Rajinder Singh were among the dignitaries present at the prize distribution ceremony.