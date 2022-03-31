Basketball championship: Punjab teams leave for Chennai

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 30

International players Amritpal Singh and Komalpreet Kaur have been selected to lead the Punjab men and women teams in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship, to be held in Chennai from April 3 to 10.

Players and officials were given a warm send-off here this evening. A function was organised at Guru Nanak Stadium wherein office-bearers of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and those from its district unit, besides parents of the players, were present.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal and Vijay Chopra, honorary general secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the PBA along with former international star and SP, Ludhiana city, Parminder Singh Heer, were among prominent personalities present. They advised the players to play with utmost discipline and team spirit to get the winning edge.

Amritpal Singh, Amjyot Singh, Tejinder Pal Singh, Sukhdeep Pal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Tarunpreet Singh, Gurbaz Singh, Arvinder Singh, Navkarman Singh, Akash Sharma, Manjot Singh and Princepal Singh are included in the men’s team. Rajinder Singh and Davinder Singh will accompany the team as coach and manager, respectively.

Komalpreet Kaur, Ritika, Kavya, Radha Rani, Sapna, Damanpreet Kaur, Kanishka, Shabnam, Manmeet, Karanveer, Bhavika and Avleen are the members of the women’s team. Saloni, Ravinder Gill and Narinder Kumar have been appointed coaches of the contingent.