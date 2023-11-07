Basketball c'ship from Dec 3

Our Sports Correspondent

LUDHIANA, NOVEMBER 6

The 73rd edition of the Senior National Basketball Championship for men and women will be organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) under the aegis of Basketball Federation of India at Guru Nanak Stadium from December 3 to 10. It is after a gap of four years that the city will host the nationals.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, PBA said this championship would feature a total of 63 teams (33 teams in men’s category and 30 teams in women’s category). The championship will be held on league cum knock-out basis during which 190 matches will be played across four courts equipped with electronic scoreboards, 24-second devices, dunking poles and boards of international specifications. More than a 100 officials will be ensuring fair and efficient game play.

The men’s state team has been the defending champion for two consecutive years.

He further said that with over 50 international players participating in the event it will be the most exciting basketball spectacle in the nation. The championship carries a prize money of Rs 1 crore.