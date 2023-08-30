Basketball: Guru Nanak Club romp home

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 29

Guru Nanak Club of Ludhiana romped home victorious in the two-day Khelo India Girls (U-18) Basketball League which concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday. A total of 24 teams competed in the basketball tournament.

Khalsa Club of Ludhiana and Rising Sun Club of Hoshiarpur stood second and third, respectively.

The two-day league was organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) under the Union Government’s ASMITA scheme.

Gurpreet Singh Toor, former DIG, Punjab Police, had inaugurated the league while Rakesh Kumar Solanki, in-charge of the Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Ludhiana, was the guest of honour. PBA vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer was the chief guest at the prize distribution function.

PBA honorary general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the winners and thanked all the coaches and participants for their cooperation.