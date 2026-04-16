Basketball league games across state

The Guru Nanak Stadium here will host the opener of the Akaal Jugat Bholath Basketball League on April 18 and the grand finale of June 20, said organisers.

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Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the second match will be at Bhaini Bhaga in Mansa (April 25), third in Jalandhar (May 2), fourth at Dhanaula in Barnala (May 9), fifth at Gurah in Jagraon (June 6) and the sixth match will be at Pur Hiran in Hoshiarpur (June 13).

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