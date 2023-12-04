Basketball national Championship: Defending champions Punjab drub Telangana

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 3

The 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women got off to a great start at Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

The championship is being organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) under the aegis of Basketball Federation of India (BFI). A total of 64 teams in both the categories are taking part in this week-long meet.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Punjab unfurled the federation flag and declared the championship open. RS Gill, former DGP, Punjab and president, PBA extended a warm welcome to the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Aadhav Arjuna, president of BFI spoke about the comprehensive programme being undertaken to make popularise basketball and encourage youngsters to play the sport.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, PBA thanked the BFI officials and wished the visiting teams the best of luck and a comfortable stay in city.

The matches began in the morning, prior to the formal opening ceremony. Students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh College, Malout, presented bhangra, while students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, presented gidha and performed on a patriotic song.

Over twenty matches were played on the opening day. Defending champions, Punjab (men) and Indian Railways (women) began their campaign on a high note, scoring comfortable wins over their respective opponents.

Punjab men drubbed Telangana 99-38 and Indian Railways women routed Karnataka 73-27.

