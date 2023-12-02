Basketball nationals from tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 1

As teams begin to arrive, the ball has been set rolling for the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women, scheduled to be organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) under the aegis of Basketball Federation of India, at Guru Nanak Stadium from December 3 to 10.

64 teams (33 men and 31 in women) will be vying for top honours during the week-long event. More than 100 players of international repute will be seen playing.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the organising association said lodging and transport arrangements have been made.

More than 200 matches will be played. Four courts (2 indoor and 2 outdoor) will be used, which are equipped with electronic scoreboards, 24-second devices and dunking poles of international specifications.