Basketball N'nals from December 3

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 24

The stage is set for the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for men and women, scheduled to be organised by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India at Guru Nanak Stadium here from December 3 to 10.

Addressing a press conference today at the stadium, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Police Commissioner of Ludhiana and chairman of the organising committee, said all the arrangements have been completed. Sixty four teams (33 in men’s section, 31 in women’s) will be vying for top honours.

PBA senior vice-president Yurinder Singh Hayer said over 1,100 players and around 100 officials from across the country will participate in the event. Punjab men are the defending champions, having won the 72nd edition of the championship in Udaipur last year.

More than 100 players of international repute will be seen representing different teams during the tournament. The top three teams in both sections will be awarded cash prizes by the Basketball Federation of India.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will inaugurate the championship in the afternoon on December 3, though the matches will start in the morning.