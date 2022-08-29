Basketball players, coaches felicitated

Ludhiana, August 28
Players who brought laurels by securing medals in the National Basketball Championships since 2019 were honoured by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) here today.
A function was organized at Guru Nanak Stadium on Sunday evening in which players, coaches and other officials were felicitated for bringing fame to the state and the association. RS Gill, former DGP, Punjab who is also the president of the PBA, was the chief guest on the occasion.
Gill acknowledged the achievements of the players during various tournaments organised since 2019 and motivated the youth to participate more in sports. He also appreciated the coaches who groomed the sportspersons to achieve the results.
Yurinder Singh Hayer, Teja Singh Dhaliwal, JP Singh, Vijay Chopra, MS Bhullar, all office bearers of the organizing association, along with Arjuna awardee Suman Sharma were among other prominent persons present at the event.
