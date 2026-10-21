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Home / Ludhiana / Basketball sees thrilling matches during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana

Basketball sees thrilling matches during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana

Second phase of the state-level games underway in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Inderjeet Verma
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Basketball matches in the state-level competition under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan saw some close contests, along with a few one-sided victories, on Tuesday.

It was the second phase of the state-level games in Ludhiana. The competitions are part of the state government’s initiative to promote sports, encourage participation across age groups and provide a platform for emerging sporting talent.

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In the under-14 boys’ category, Moga defeated Pathankot 26-22, Fazilka registered a convincing 22-9 victory over Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur outplayed Ferozepur 26-2.

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In U17 boys, Tarn Taran edged past Fazilka 26-25 in a closely contested match. Ropar defeated Ferorzepur 25-15 and Moga secured a 29-17 victory over Hoshiarpur.

In the U21 boys’ category, Muktsar beat Tarn Taran 44-20, Sangrur recorded a dominant 39-7 win over Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib defeated Malerkotla 38-22.

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Dist’s TT stars strike gold

The table tennis team representing the district in 70 years and above category delivered a stellar performance and clinched the gold at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The team, comprising Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association (LDTTA) president HS Chhatwal, Manmohan Vinayak and Bimal, showcased exceptional skill, experience and competitive spirit to record a clean sweep.

Congratulating the medal winners, LDTTA general secretary Manmeet Singh lauded the players for their outstanding performance and wished them success in their future sporting endeavours.

“The triumph has brought pride and recognition to Ludhiana’s table tennis fraternity,” he added.

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