Bathinda beat Ludhiana by an innings

Ludhiana, May 20

Ludhiana began their campaign on a dismal note as they suffered a crushing defeat by an innings and nine runs against Bathinda in the first two-day league match of Group B in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy that concluded at Bathinda on Monday.

Runts of the pack Three players from Ludhiana — Vansh Goel, Sidharth Raj Sharma and Abhikaran Singh — who are representing Moga district in this (U-19) tournament, played an anchoring role in the match against Amritsar and enabled their team take first innings lead on the basis of which Moga earned three points and Amritsar had to content with one point. The match ended today at Moga

It is worth adding these cricketers were not selected for Ludhiana team by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and they, alleging an unfair approach by certain office-bearers and selectors of the association, opted to play from Moga. They proved their point by making their presence felt in the first match against Amritsar

Vansh scored 127 runs and Sidharth chipped in with 58 runs while Abhikaran took six wickets for 45 runs in 13.5 overs. Another local cricketer Shubham Rana was also not chosen by the LDCA and has been playing for Moga for the last three years. Currently, Shubham is attending an advanced training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru. A Chinaman bowler, Shubham was also selected as net bowler by the SRH Hyderabad, this year

Yesterday, after restricting Bathinda to 223 runs in the first innings, Ludhiana, at draw of stumps, in their first essay, were 38 for two.

Resuming at the overnight score, the visitors’ innings folded at 85 runs in 44.5 overs in which Armaan Walia was the highest scorer with 28 runs.

For the hosts, Lakshay Kansal was the pick of bowlers, chipping in with three wickets after giving away 28 runs in 15 overs. Guntash Singh and Arman Thakur captured two wickets each while Kavya Singla, Tanmay Dharni and Rudra Sajwan took apiece each.

Bathinda forced follow-on and asked Ludhiana to bat again. In their second innings, visitors could muster 129 runs in 40 overs and surrendered meekly. Excepting Sarthak Tyagi who remained unbeaten on 49 runs, no other batsman could put up any semblance of resistance.

Lakshay Kansal, again excelled with the ball, taking four wickets for 25 runs in 17 overs while Tanmay scalped two victims and Gutansh Singh, Arman Thakur and Kavya Singla captured one wicket each to fashion their side’s emphatic win.

For an innings victory, Bathinda secured five points which included one bonus point. In the second match, Ludhiana will play against Faridkot on May 22 and 23 at Faridkot.

