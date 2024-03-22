Bathinda beat Ludhiana in inter-district cricket tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

The first match between Bathinda and Ludhiana in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament remained unresolved but on the basis of a first innings lead of 185 runs the former was declared winners and secured three points while the latter had to content with one point. The two-day match, which was played at Bathinda, concluded on Thursday.

Yesterday, hosts Bathinda, after restricting Ludhiana’s first innings to 148 runs were 178 for six after 45 overs at draw of stumps. Today, they went on to post a decent score of 333 runs after losing eight wickets in 77 overs and declared their first innings to take a big lead.

Shiv scored 105 runs with the help of ten hits over the ropes and two sixes while Abhir Kohli contributed 61 runs. For the visiting team, Anmoljeet Singh took three wickets.

Facing a deficit of 185 runs, Ludhiana, in their second essay were 141 for the loss of six wickets after 52 overs when it was called a day. Rajeev Soni remained unbeaten on 50 runs while for Bathinda, Delove Kumar Gupta and Gurparam Singh Dhami captured two wickets each.

In the second match of the tourney, slated to be played at Faridkot on March 23 and 24, Ludhiana will take on Faridkot.

