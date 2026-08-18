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Home / Ludhiana / Bathinda girl wins gold in hurdles, clears national qualifying mark

Bathinda girl wins gold in hurdles, clears national qualifying mark

Second day of the 101st Punjab State Junior Athletics Championship in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Players in action on the second day of an athletics meet in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Samreet Kaur from Bathinda was the star performer in the girls’ under-16 80m hurdles final on Monday, the second day of the 101st Punjab State Junior Athletics Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium here.

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Samreet clocked an impressive 12.64 seconds to clinch the gold medal, comfortably surpassing the junior national qualifying standard of 13.5 seconds. SAS Nagar’s Ishmeet Kaur gave a close chase and finished runner-up in 12.76 seconds. Jaskaranpreet Kaur from Fatehgarh Sahib secured the bronze medal at 12.88 seconds. Bhupinder Kaur from Barnala finished fourth in 13.26 seconds and also cleared the qualifying mark.

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In the girls’ U-20 category, Shukriya (Muktsar) finished first in pole vault, Harpreet Kaur (Mansa) was the fastest to the finish line in the 800m race, Manpreet Kaur (Jalandhar) won the triple jump event and Nandni Tiwari (Kapurthla) bagged the 400m hurdles’ title.

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In the boys’ U-20 category, Sumit (Fazilka) won the gold medal in pole vault, Manjot Singh (Ludhiana) was atop the podium in hammer throw, Dishant Kumar (Fazilka) won the 800m race, Akarshit Partap Singh (Ludhiana) bagged the title in triple jump and Bikram Singh (Patiala) was the fastest to the end in 3,000m steeplechase.

In the boys’ U-16 category, Dilpreet Singh (Barnala) won the 80m hurdles.

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In the boys’ U-18 category, Gaurav Kumar (Jalandhar) clinched the gold medal in the 1,000m race.

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